Tennis Stars Embrace the New Wilson Ultra v5 Racket
Wilson is advancing to new heights with its latest racket drop. The Ultra v5 is the newest version of the Ultra racket franchise, designed to support players with additional power and accuracy.
The racket’s versatile engineering provides players with more range to hit a variety of shots across the court.
The racket will be used by several players on tour heading into the latter half of the season, including Alex de Minaur, Qinwen Zheng, Maria Sakkari, and Marta Kostyuk.
“Wilson has always supported my growth as a player,” says de Minaur. “The new Ultra v5 gives me a whole new level of confidence on court— the power and accuracy are on another level.”
It’s not the first time the American sports equipment company has re-engineered the Ultra racket. A few years ago, the Ultra 100 v4 introduced a newer, more aerodynamic version of the previous edition of the Ultra.
This year, the v5 includes SI3D™ Frame Technology, a Wilson innovation that combines flexibility with stability to enhance a player’s power, spin, and control over the ball.
The v5 also features Consistent Spec Control to improve swing consistency alongside a Click & Go Bumper and Grommet System that uses Agiplast to increase durability and improve upon wearability. An electric indigo colorway covers the racket in a deep shade of blue with aqua highlights and the choice of a black or white grip.
“At Wilson, we innovate with intention, guided by direct feedback from our athletes,” says Jason Collins, Global General Manager of Wilson Racquet Sports.
“The needs of today’s players are constantly evolving, and with Ultra v5, we’re delivering the next generation of explosive power and accuracy.”
The Ultra v5 line will include seven models: 99 Pro, 100, 100L, 100UL, 111, 26, and 25. The collection launched on July 15 on wilson.com and at select retailers worldwide, ranging from $109-$249.
The drop is accompanied by a new Ultra bag collection, including the Super Tour Pack (available in 12, 6, and 3 racquet capacities) as well as a streamlined Backpack, all crafted to match the Ultra v5 aesthetic.
With an increased focus on precision power rather than long rallies, players must come to court with an arsenal of shots in their pocket. To adapt to the newest style of play, the v5 gives players the ability to derive speed off a slower-moving ball.
As a companion to the launch, Wilson unveiled a one-of-a-kind performance kit derived from the racket’s colorway. Kostyuk will debut the head-to-toe look for her first match on tour post-grass season.
The headliner dress features an ombré colorway from aquamarine to indigo on a traditional tennis dress kit with a ruffled skirt and simple tank. The intrigue tennis shoe mirrors a similar color pattern.
A new Ultra bag collection accompanies the g5’s release, as well as a super tour pack and a slim backpack matching the collection’s design aesthetics.
“This is more than a franchise release,” says Collins. “It’s a statement of our ongoing commitment to equip athletes with best-in-class gear that powers their performance from head-to-toe-to-hand.”
The new Ultra v5 line is available online for purchase now. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the tennis court and beyond.
