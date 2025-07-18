Naomi Osaka Unveils Her Nike Tennis Shoes for Hard Court Season
While Naomi Osaka may not be totally pleased with her results so far this season, there is no denying the four-time Grand Slam champion is rapidly rounding into form as the year progresses.
Osaka has been hit-and-miss in some matches, but her Nike outfits never falter. The WTA kicks off the North American hard court season this week, and the Japanese superstar has tennis shoes ready for the occasion.
Osaka showed off a new colorway of the Nike GP Challenge 1 tennis shoe in an Instagram post. The caption read, "hard court szn but make it cute [pink heart emoji]. Check out the picture below.
The never-before-seen colorway sports two shades of blue on the mesh upper contrasted by University Gold overlays and midsoles. Meanwhile, pink laces and outsoles provide a nice pop.
Best of all, iridescent Nike Swoosh logos on the lateral sides feature Japanese words (hopefully, our readers can help with the translation). Lastly, Osaka's signature logo appears on the tongues.
While there is currently no release information for Osaka's new colorway, the Nike GP Challenge 1 is available in several styles for $145-$170 at Nike.com.
The Nike GP Challenge 1 is made for players who aspire to be the best. The Air Zoom units, strong midfoot plastic plate, and extra rubber for high abrasion help unleash your inner might and smash whatever comes your way when it's match point.
Osaka does not have a signature shoe, but she is the face of the Nike GP Challenge 1. The 27-year-old has several player-exclusive colorways, all of which are hits among tennis players and fans.
Osaka began her career with adidas before signing a multi-year contract with Nike in 2019. The deal is worth $10 million annually and runs through 2025.
