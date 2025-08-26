Iga Swiatek Breaks Monica Seles' Record in US Open First-Round Win
On Tuesday afternoon, WTA World No. 2 Iga Swiatek kicked off her 2025 US Open campaign with a dominant performance against the unseeded Emiliana Arango. Swiatek defeated Arango in straight sets: 6-1, 6-2.
While the midday match may have seemed like an ordinary first-round win for Swiatek, it was actually a record-breaking performance. With today's victory, Swiatek broke a long-standing record held by the legendary Monica Seles.
Swiatek surpasses Seles in the record books by winning 65 consecutive opening matches. That is the most by any WTA singles player in the Open Era.
Swiatek improves to 50-12 on the season with two singles titles. The six-time Grand Slam champion has not won the US Open since 2022, her only title in New York.
However, Swiatek has proven her resilience this season. She failed to defend her titles throughout clay court season, sinking in the WTA Rankings.
The Polish superstar battled back to win her first-ever Wimbledon title and has looked strong ever since. She has rattled off six straight wins and 15 of her last 16 matches.
In today's match, Swiatek only hit one ace and double-faulted three times. However, she won points on 88% and 69% of her first and second serves, respectively. Swiatek was 4/6 in break point opportunities compared to Arango, who was 0/0.
Swiatek will face Suzan Lamens in the second round on Thursday, August 28. The two players have never faced off on the WTA Tour. Lames, the No. 66, will face an uphill battle when she takes on the surging Swiatek.
The US Open singles runs through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
