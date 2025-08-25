Taylor Fritz Weighs in on Daniil Medvedev's Meltdown at US Open
Tennis fans who went to sleep early on Sunday night missed another epic meltdown from Daniil Medvedev. By now, most fans have already seen the six-minute video of Medvedev blasting the chair umpire and whipping the fans into a frenzy before suffering another first-round exit.
Benjamin Bonzi was ready to hit a second serve for match point when a photographer mistakenly walked onto the court, resulting in another first serve for Bonzi.
Chair umpire Greg Allensworth made the correct call in awarding Bonzi another first serve, which infuriated Medvedev. The former US Open champion ripped Allensworth, before losing the match in straight sets and destroying his racquet.
It was yet another unsportsmanlike showing by Medvedev, which has spurred debate among tennis fans. ATP World No. 4 Taylor Fritz jumped on social media to share his thoughts on the matter.
"Photographer walking on court when he’s not supposed to could’ve just changed the entire match," wrote Fritz. Fans quickly filled his replies with competing arguments.
When asked if it was fair for the umpire to award Bonzi another first serve, Fritz said, "Ya he should get a first but the call ends up backfiring and hurting him because of the pause, having to sit on a match point for 10 min and then the crowd getting super into it against you. Unless Bonzi hits a huge first serve and gets a free point off the pause, then the whole thing is actually really bad for him."
Some fans were shocked that Fritz was defending the umpire.
"It sucks for the returner and it’s not fair but at the same time someone literally running on the court, who isn’t supposed to be on the court between serves is insane and not just something you play on through. After Allensworth calls at the guy to not come on the court and there’s an interruption caused, you can’t make him hit a 2nd," replied Fritz.
Fritz shot down another argument about a potential second serve after a lengthy delay, "If he didn’t get a first serve then the pause wouldn’t have happened in the first place. My whole point is if the photographer didn’t run on the court the match would’ve stayed normal.
It caused all the craziness which got the whole crowd into it against Bonzi and made him pause before a match point. Realistically no camera man on the court, that never happens, I think Bonzi’s chances of holding that game are WAY higher."
Fritz defeated Emilio Nava on Sunday, and will face the winner of Sebastian Baez and qualifier Lloyd Harris in the second round on Wednesday. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
