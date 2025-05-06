Iga Swiatek Defends Coach and Psychologist in Polish Interview
It has almost been a full year since Iga Swiatek won her last title, and the growing pressure continues to mount with each tournament loss. Swiatek has played well in 2025 but has not met her lofty standards.
Making matters worse, Swiatek no longer looks unstoppable on clay courts. Media and fans alike are searching for answers, and naturally, the attention has turned to the five-time Grand Slam champion's team.
In October 2024, Swiatek shook up her coaching staff. She parted ways with Tomasz Wiktorowski and hired Naomi Osaka's ex-coach, Wim Fissette. Meanwhile, she retained her longtime psychologist, Daria Abramowicz.
Swiatek took part an exclusive interview with the Polish media outlet SportoweFakty, which touched on several issues. When speaking with Dawid Góra, Swiatek strongly defended Swiatek and Abramowicz.
When the conversation turned to coaching, Swiatek was asked if Fissette was co-responsible for the state of affairs.
Swiatek fired back, "No, this is a very harsh and unfair statement. I can only look at the coach from my own perspective, which is the only right one for me, i.e. what our work looks like every day. The worse results coincided with many other challenges in recent months, also in family life. I found myself at a stage of my career where I had to reformulate my thinking about myself.
Swiatek explained how she no longer feels like a young player and must adapt to her opponents knowing her game before adding, "The coach, on the other hand, does not play. I haven't changed my tennis so much that I suddenly present a lower level or have no strengths.
"It's just that there are weeks and tournaments behind me that I didn't play some of the individual matches in the best way. However, this does not change the fact that we work with Wim all the time."
She concluded, "Most importantly, I feel like I'm constantly developing my tennis. I trust this process, and I have people around me under whose care I can constantly improve. Results are not always a reflection of how I feel and what I do during my workouts. And sometimes there are also difficult moments in sport, even if we don't want them. This is a natural part of this path."
When asked if the format of cooperation with Daria Abramowicz had run out, Swiatek shot down the idea. "No. People don't know it, but practically every year there are different challenges."
Swiatek cited managing huge success in 2022, struggling with anxiety in 2023, the Summer Olympics in 2024, and her suspension where she didn't want to go on the court for a few weeks during the most difficult experience of her career.
"I mention these challenges only to show how the needs in this job are changing, how different are the factors to which you have to respond on an ongoing basis," said Swiatek.
"The fact that I develop strategies that help me concentrate during the year does not mean that they will stay with me forever and does not mean that it solves everything."
Swiatek offered a full endorsement of Abramowicz, "Daria is a constant support for me, a person I trust. I trust the whole team and I want the people around me to know that. This is my team, I decide who is in it. The witch-hunt that has recently appeared in the media does not give free space for peaceful work. On the contrary - it creates additional, unnecessary pressure."
Swiatek went on to say how communicating with a psychologist online once a week might work for some people, but not for her.
"I have different needs and expectations, which is why I build a team in this way. Without working with a psychologist and other team members, I wouldn't be where I am today. It is worth remembering," said Swiatek.
Góra's entire story is worth the read, as it goes into much more detail and touches on other topics. Some internet browsers will automatically translate the Polish interview (although surely not perfect).
Swiatek looks to defend her title this week at the Italian Open. She is currently the WTA World No. 2 with a record of 26-8 with zero titles.
