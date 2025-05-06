Iga Swiatek: "I'm not going to skip Wimbledon"
Today is media day at the 2025 Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia). The ATP and WTA 1000 Masters event is the last big tournament before the clay court season culminates the second Grand Slam of the season at the French Open.
Naturally, the media was eager to speak with WTA World No. 2 Iga Swiatek. Despite having an overall strong season, Swiatek has not won any titles since last year's French Open.
Even worse, a Polish news outlet recently reported that Swiatek was considering skipping grass court season altogether to prepare for the US Open in August.
Swiatek strongly refuted those reports when speaking with the press today. The five-time Grand Slam champion said people "Shouldn't believe this stuff." She added, "During past few days I saw a million comments that were not true."
Swiatek further explained, "I don't get it. There are so many theories right now, I would say, especially in Polish media, about me that are not true. I think, I don't' know, you guys like to make some articles that will attract people. I get it. It's part of the job.
"But yeah, for sure, I'm not going to skip Wimbledon. I really want to learn how to play on grass better. Every year is another opportunity. I will play Wimbledon, for sure, unless I get injured."
Swiatek is currently the WTA World No. 2 with a record of 26-8 on the season with zero titles. The Polish superstar's campaign at the Italian Open starts on Thursday, May 8.
Fans can mark their calendars for the French Open, which will start on May 25, and Wimbledon, which will begin June 30.
