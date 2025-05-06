Emma Raducanu Explains "More Aggressive" Approach Entering Italian Open
The world's best tennis players are in Rome this week for the 2025 Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia).
As part of the leadup to the ATP and WTA 1000 Masters tournaments, players are participating in media events.
As always, Emma Raducanu is garnering plenty of attention as she continues her quest to return to championship form. For the one-time Grand Slam champion, that is equal parts physical and mental.
Raducanu sat down with Sky Sports for an exclusive one-on-one interview to discuss her new mindset and approach entering the Rome Masters.
"It is exciting, it does feel like a bit of a fresh start with the way I am approaching everything, with the people I have around, with my mindset and outlook," said Raducanu.
"I feel more optimistic; I feel pretty positive about things going forward. I'm just taking it day by day and trying to stay consistent."
When discussing Raducanu's preparation, the conversation turned toward interim coach Mark Petchey. The two are working together on less technical training, instead focusing on the bigger picture of her play style.
"He's not a super technical coach; there are certain tweaks, as always, but that is something I am going away from," said Raducanu. "I have been very technical in the past; there has been a time and a place for that because I needed to make improvements.
Raducanu added, "But from now on, it's more about doing the right things, taking the ball on more, and just repetition of certain drills and patterns, which he is very good at setting up."
Raducanu is trying to manage expectations in Rome, shifting the focus to the rest of the season, "It's a good challenge for my game. I want to work on doing things differently to try and bridge the gap between where I am now and where I want to be.
"I'm going to use the season to take pressure off, try and be more aggressive and play the way I want to more so, so it can help me on the other surfaces."
Raducanu is currently the WTA World No. 49 with a record of 8-8 with zero titles. Raducanu faces a qualifier in the first round for a chance to play Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round.
