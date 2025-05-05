Jannik Sinner's 2025 Italian Open Draw Projects Tough Road to Final
On Monday morning, tournament organizers for the Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia) unveiled the draw for the ATP 1000 Masters event in Rome.
Naturally, fans eagerly scanned Jannik Sinner's projected path to the final. The World No. 1 makes his highly anticipated return to action after serving a three-month ban stemming from last year's doping scandal.
Not only must Sinner overcome a three-month absence and adjust to clay court, but his road to the final will not be easy. Below is a breakdown of Sinner's projected matches for each round of the Italian Open.
As a seeded player, Sinner gets a first-round bye. So, his campaign in Rome officially begins on Friday, May 9. Sinner will face the winner of Mariano Navone and Federico Cina in the second round.
In the Round of 32, Sinner will likely face either Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Zizou Bergs. In the Round of 16, Sinner could match up against Frances Tiafoe or Francisco Cerundolo.
The quarterfinals would be even tougher for Sinner, with potential matchups against Casper Ruud, Ben Shelton, or Matteo Berrettini.
Should Sinner advance to the semifinal, he could face Taylor Fritz, Alex De Minaur, Tommy Paul, or Andrey Rublev. Lastly, a potential final could pit Sinner against Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, or Lorenzo Musetti.
Despite being the top-ranked player, Sinner faces a challenging field with plenty of opportunities to get tripped up on the unforgiving clay courts in Rome.
Sinner's last match was in January when he defeated Zverev to win the Australian Open. Since then, Sinner has missed the Middle East swing, Sunshine Double, and the start of clay court season.
Currently, Sinner is 7-0 with one title this season. Follow Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
