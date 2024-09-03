Iga Swiatek Explains Her Game Plan for Jessica Pegula at US Open
The stage is set for a thrilling women's quarterfinal match at the US Open between top-seeded Iga Swiatek and six-seed Jessica Pegula. Swiatek and Pegula picked up wins on Sunday and are scheduled for a rematch on Wednesday.
After defeating Liudmila Samsonova on Monday, Swiatek was asked about facing Pegula in the US Open once again. She said, "We played here two years ago. Playing against Jessica, it's never easy. Pretty tricky game style."
Swiatek continued, "You have to work low on your legs and be ready for long rallies but also some intense hitting. She's a great player, so for sure, it's going to be a challenge."
Swiatek defeated Pegula in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open en route to winning one of her five Grand Slam titles. However, both players are riding a hot streak into tomorrow's match.
After a tough time during the grass court season, Swiatek is hitting her stride on the hard surface. She has won 33 of her last 36 matches and appears poised to claim another US Open title.
Meanwhile, Pegula has never won a Grand Slam. But she has won 13 of her last 14 matches. This could be the year she finally breaks past the quarterfinals and puts together a magical run.
The start time for tomorrow's match between Swiatek and Pegula has not yet been announced, but fans will be able to watch the match on ESPN. Tennis fans can say locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.