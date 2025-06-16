Iga Swiatek Opens Up on Season, Coaching, and Grass Training
It has now been over a year since Iga Swiatek won her last tournament, and she has sunk to World No. 8 in the WTA Rankings. Most players have already begun their grass court seasons, but Swiatek is still working on getting readjusted to her least favorite playing surface.
Despite her title drought and disappointing clay court campaign, Swiatek struck a positive tone during an exclusive interview with Dominik Senkowski of the Polish media outlet SPORT.PL.
The entire interview is worth the read for any tennis fan fascinated by Swiatek's journey. While the 24-year-old always provides candid answers, she did provide an honest reflection on her 2025 season, coaching, and training for the upcoming grass court season.
Proudest Achievement (So Far)
Swiatek was asked what she was most proud of from the first six months of the season. "Certainly from the beginning of the season. The tournaments in Australia were really great," answered Swiatek.
She continued, "I did a lot of open-minded work in pre-season to make some of the changes that Wim wanted to make. It immediately surprised during the matches. It was a very positive start to the season. And I'm also proud of the work I've done now before the start of Roland Garros."
"I wanted to get myself together to be ready to fight for the highest goals in the Grand Slam and to react when things don't work out," concluded Swiatek.
Grass Court Training
When asked what she and coach Wim Fissette were most focused on during their training, Swiatek answered, "I think that the first days on grass are primarily a matter of getting used to the surface. Maybe also a change in how I work on my feet."
She continued, "Other movements are needed. Otherwise, I have to stop in front of the ball. We have just started training on the grass court, but Wim has prepared some tactical assumptions that I am supposed to implement."
"We will practice it at every training session and then use it during meetings. We will play a little more slice, a cut serve, which brings a lot of points on grass."
Coaching
During the interview, Swiatek provided examples of the positive changes Fissette made to her game over the brief off-season. "First of all, we changed the position a bit with fast forehand balls."
"This helped me a lot because my grip needs a little more attention when it comes to such strokes. We also worked on the service. I think you can see that I serve a little better to backhands. I was very happy with that," Swiatek said.
Lastly, Swiatek did not seem interested in the idea of adding another coach or consultant to her staff. "All the coaches I have ever worked with have always been open to it; I have also thought about it myself," Swiatek admitted.
"However, I must admit that there is little time for training anyway. Even the preparation period lasts only four weeks when you play the WTA Finals earlier. I think there is no right time for this. Sometimes, I can't even keep up with what Wim would like to introduce."
She concluded, "I would like to implement something in the match, and I don't feel that I have managed to train it properly. When we have four days before the tournament, it is not easy."
More Tennis News
Qinwen Zheng blames her Nike Tennis shoes for grass court issues.
Adidas celebrates Wimbledon with the 'London Originals' collection.
Taylor Fritz beats Alexander Zverev to win the BOSS OPEN.
Carlos Alcaraz dealt a tricky draw at 2025 HSBC Championships.
Emma Raducanu pulls out of the Berlin Open due to a back injury.