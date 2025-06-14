Carlos Alcaraz Dealt Tricky Draw at 2025 HSBC Championships
On Saturday morning, the draw was unveiled for the 2025 HSBC Championships held as the Queen's Club. The annual grass court tournament is an ATP 500-level event, which means a competitive field.
As fans poured over the draw, they quickly realized that Carlos Alcaraz faces a tricky path to the final. Alcaraz won the Queen's Club title in 2023, but this year might not be so easy.
Below is a detailed breakdown of who Alcaraz could potentially play against through each round of the 2025 HSBC Championships.
Alcaraz kicks off his grass court season on Sunday with a first round match against Davidovich Fokina. Alcaraz is 2-0 against Fokina, including a recent win in the semifinals at the Monte-Carlo Masters.
In the second round, Alcaraz will face the winner of Jordan Thompson and Jaume Munar. Alcaraz is 1-0 against Thompson and 2-1 against Munar.
The quarterfinals does not get any easier, as Alcaraz could face Ben Shelton (who just cracked the top ten for the first time ever) or Reilly Opelka (who beat Novak Djokovic in January). Alcaraz is 3-0 against Shelton and has never faced Opelka on the tour.
Potential semifinal opponents could include Jakub Mensik, Holger Rune, or Grigor Dimitrov. Alcaraz has never faced Mensik, but is 2-2 against Rune and 4-2 against Dimitrov, respectively.
Should Alcaraz advance all the way to the final, he could face Jack Draper, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, or Frances Tiafoe. Alcaraz is 4-2 against Draper, 2-0 against Fritz, 4-0 against de Minaur, and 2-1 against Tiafoe.
Currently, Alcaraz is the ATP World No. 2 with a record of 37-5 and four titles. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news.
