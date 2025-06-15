Taylor Fritz Beats Alexander Zverev to Win the BOSS OPEN
Clay court season did not pan out for Taylor Fritz, but the top-ranked American is off to a strong start on grass. So, instead of "Claylor," it will be "Taylawn."
On Sunday, Fritz defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets to win the 2025 BOSS OPEN: 6-3, 7-6. Fritz stormed through the ATP 250 tournament without dropping a set. It is Fritz's ninth career title and first of the year.
This match-up featured two of the strongest servers in the ATP. Fritz tallied 11 aces and zero double faults. He landed 71% of his first serves, winning points on 88% and 71% of his first and second serves, respectively.
Meanwhile, Zverev tallied six aces and two double faults. However, he landed 70% of his first serves, winning points on 73% and 47% of his first and second serves, respectively.
Fritz broke Zverev 1/3 times and never faced a break point situation. Zverev did not even score a point in the tie-break at the end of the match.
Overall, it was a dominant performance from Fritz, and Zverev jokingly gave him an earful during his post-match speech from center court.
"Last but not least, Taylor, I'm f****** tired of you. I don't want to see you again over the next 2-3 years. Please stay away from me. Don't come to Germany anymore," Zverev said with a laugh.
Zverev's frustration is understandable. Fritz is 8-5 against Zverev in head-to-head matches, winning the last five meetings. The two rivals are on good terms despite a controversial moment last year at Wimbledon.
After a disappointing clay court campaign, Fritz fell three spots to World No. 7. But this 250-level win will give him a much-needed boost as he prepares for Wimbledon later this month.
Fritz improves to 21-10 and picks up his first title of the season. Zverev falls to 31-12 but keeps his spot as the World No. 3.
