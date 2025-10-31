Iga Swiatek Reflects on 2025 WTA Season: "I Feel Like I'm 40"
If 2024 was the most tumultuous season in Iga Swiatek's career, then 2025 was the exhausting campaign for the Polish superstar. This time last year, Swiatek returned to play in the WTA Finals after a month-long suspension.
That hangover effect seemed to affect Swiatek through the first half of this year. She underperformed throughout the clay-court season but surprisingly found herself on grass, where she won her first Wimbledon title.
It turned her season around, and Swiatek has been dominant since Wimbledon. She is the WTA World No. 2 with a record of 61-15 and three singles titles.
Speaking during her pre-tournament press conference for the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh, the always-candid star gave an honest assessment of her season and how she felt entering the year-end tournament.
"Sometimes, I feel like I'm 40 already."
Swiatek was caught off guard by a question asking if people forget she is just 24 years old, given all of her accomplishments. Swiatek gave a self-depracating reply, "Even I forget (smiling). Sometimes, I feel like I'm 40 already."
"No, for sure, the life on tour is intense. All the seasons are super intense. It's easy to forget how young I am, as well. I don't know, I feel like I've just been on tour for ten years. Actually, it's been six. It's been just really busy, also efficient. This is something that I'm happy about."
"But yeah, I am still young, so there's a lot to change and improve in my game. It's always good to find that perspective at the end, especially before pre-season or before some periods of time when you have a bit more practice," concluded Swiatek.
"I'll arrange my schedule the way I think it should be."
Speaking of the upcoming pre-season and training period, Swiatek is already mentally mapping out her 2026 season. She resumed her calls for a shorter season during the Asian Swing, and it sparked a larger debate on the WTA and ATP tours.
"I won't be looking next year at which tournaments are mandatory and which ones I could get fined for. I'll arrange my schedule the way I think it should be. We'll see if I'll be mentally okay with skipping tournaments while the other girls are playing."
"Most ups and downs"
When asked to evaluate her 2025 season, Swiatek said, "Well, probably season was like with most ups and downs in terms of the results. Sometimes, how I felt playing tournaments. I think I learned a lot, even though you could feel that I'm, like, already an experienced player, I had some challenges this year that really were kind of new, and I needed to adjust them a little bit more.
Also, I think it was the first year when I didn't feel like I'm still young (smiling). That was also a different feeling. Overall, I think winning Wimbledon made this season already super special and amazing. I would just put it over anything else, I would say.
Then playing great in Cincinnati and winning Seoul as well. I was happy to play these tournaments, feel free with my game. It was a tricky season, but at the end, I can say a good one."
Biggest Change
Swiatek was asked about the biggest changes during her first season under coach Wim Fissette. "I think, technically for sure, the way I played on faster surfaces, the way I handled sometimes faster balls that were an issue for me in previous seasons. That was something that I felt improved totally," said Swiatek.
"Also, the speed of the serve. I don't know. I think I was in some kind of ranking, a fifth or something, in aces this year. That's impossible. But my serve improved. I would like for my percentage to always be consistent.
That's the next goal. Now, at least I know that I can serve those speeds and serve a lot of aces as well and get some free points. I think those two things went really great, honestly. That was my goal," concluded Swiatek.
The 2025 WTA Finals runs through November 1-8. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.