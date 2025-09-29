Iga Swiatek Names WTA Tour's Hardest Stretch — Calls for Change
On Monday, Iga Swiatek defeated Camila Osorio in an injury-shortened match: 6-0. Osorio withdrew while down 0/40 in the second set. Not only did Swiatek advance to the fourth round of the China Open, but she also picked up her 400th career win.
"For sure, I'm sorry for Camila, because she's always giving her 100%," Swiatek said. "She told me she got injured at the beginning of the match," said Swiatek.
"It's always pretty sad to see that because we want to just compete. She wasn't able to. But overall, like besides that, I feel like I played good in the first set and really used my game to push Camila."
After the match, Swiatek called the Asian Swing the hardest part of the year and resumed her calls for a shorter WTA season.
According to The Tennis Letter, Swiatek was asked about players' injuries and fatigue during the second half of the season during her post-match press conference.
"Yeah, I think it's a smart question because obviously the season is long. The second part of it, I think, people are more fatigued. For sure, unfortunately, I think the Asian Swing is the hardest part because you feel like the season is going to finish soon, but you still need to push."
That is a tough admission for Swiatek, who has made it clear how much she enjoys the Asian Swing and often refers back to her dad's history of playing in the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Asian fans love Swiatek, and the feeling is mutual.
While some ATP and WTA players have recently been called out for the cultural insensitivities toward Asians, Swiatek champions everything from their cuisine to culture.
Swiatek continued her remarks by taking a swipe at the WTA's rules on mandatory tournaments. "Yeah, like WTA with all these mandatory rules, they made this pretty crazy for us. I don't think any top player will actually be able to achieve this, for example, playing the six 500 tournaments. It's just impossible to squeeze it in the schedule."
Swiatek concluded her statement by emphasizing the importance of rest and recovery. The 24-year-old is an expert on the matter. She has a record of 59-13 and is the World No.2. Earlier this year, Swiatek won her sixth singles Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.
Swiatek will face Emma Navarro in the Round of 16 tomorrow. The winner will face either Marta Kostyuk or Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.
The China Open runs through October 1, 2025. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
