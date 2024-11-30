Wim Fissette Explains How He's Changing Iga Swiatek's Game
Headlines in the sport of tennis have been dominated by the shocking news of Iga Swiatek's doping ban. On Thursday, fans learned the drama involving the WTA World No. 2 has quietly unfolded behind the scenes for months.
While Swiatek missed the Asia swing of the 2024 season, she used the time away from action to shake up her coaching staff. The five-time Grand Slam champion parted ways with Tomasz Wiktorowski and hired Wim Fissette.
Fissette recently participated in an interview with The National, where he mostly discussed Swiatek's controversy. It should come as no surprise that Fissette believes Swiatek and has her back during this tumultuous time.
However, Fissette's candor about Swiatek's chances at 2025 Grand Slam tournaments and play style changes were eye-opening.
Translated from Spanish, Fissette said, "I think Wimbledon will probably be the most difficult Grand Slam for her to win, but I see potential. You look at some past champions, Simona Halep, [Marketa] Vondrousova.
Either you have great hitters, or you have some who move incredibly well on grass. Iga, I think, moves very well and can also hit the ball very hard. She has great return, and I see things in her game that can be very positive for the grass season."
Fissette identified a few weak spots in the 23-year-old's game and approach. First, "In general, off clay I think she sometimes feels like she really has to change her game too much."
So when she plays against big hitters, she feels like maybe she has to hit harder than them. In that sense, I feel like she has to stay a little bit more true to her game and use her weapons, like the big topspin."
Lastly, Fissette highlighted specific ways he is changing Swiatek's game. "I think the forehand is a weapon, but I want to make it a bigger weapon, maybe be a little bit stronger in defense as well, and improve the serve a little bit with more speed and more precision."
