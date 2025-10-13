Iga Swiatek Surpasses Venus Williams in WTA Career Prize Money
Last Friday, Jasmine Paolini soundly defeated Iga Swiatek in straight sets in the Wuhan Open quarterfinals. While it was not the ending Swiatek had hoped for in the Masters 1000 event, she still made WTA history.
Swiatek earned $83,250 in prize money for reaching the quarterfinals in Wuhan. That officially put her above Venus Williams for the second-most career prize money in WTA history. However, Serena Williams still has a dominant lead in career earnings.
As of this week, Swiatek has made $42,945,490 in career prize money compared to Vensus' $42,867,364 total. Meanwhile, Serena has a comfortable lead with $94,816,730. Below is a list of the top leaders in WTA history.
- No. 1: Serena Williams, $94,816,730
- No. 2: Iga Swiatek, $42,945,490
- No. 3: Venus Williams, $42,867,364
- No. 4: Aryna Sabalenka, $42,480,621
- No. 5: Simona Halep, $40,236,618
- No. 6: Victoria Azarenka, $38,890,473
- No. 7: Maria Sharapova, $38,777,962
- No. 8: Petra Kvitova, $37,653,615
- No. 9: Caroline Wozniacki, $36,479,231
- No. 10: Angelique Kerber, $32,545,460
As many fans have pointed out, it is hard to compare prize money from different eras. Not to mention, the number of endorsement deals has exploded in recent years (thanks to the trailblazers that came before the current generation of active players).
Just some of Swiatek's sponsorships include On (apparel and footwear), Porsche (automotive), Rolex (watches), Visa (financial services), Infosys (technology), Lancôme (beauty products), Tecnifibre (tennis rackets), and Oshee (sports drinks).
In 2024, only Coco Gauff made more money from endorsement deals than Swiatek, with Qinwen Zheng closely trailing. From there, Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, and Emma Raducanu followed behind.
In the 2025 season, Swiatek has made $9,417,532 in prize money. More impressively, she showed her resilience by overcoming a traumatic 2024 season and a dreadful start to this year's campaign.
Swiatek struggled through her usually dominant clay court season, only to find herself on grass and win her first Wimbledon title. After securing her sixth career Grand Slam, Swiatek has risen back up to WTA World No. 2.
Swiatek currently has a record of 61-15 and is well-positioned to make a strong push to the WTA Finals in Riyadh. Sabalenka has already secured the year-end No. 1 ranking, but Swiatek continues to make history at just 24 years old.
Fans can expect to see Swiatek compete again this week at the Ningbo Open. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.