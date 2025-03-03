Iga Swiatek announces a new sponsor logo starting at Indian Wells
Tennis fans all over the world are excited about the Sunshine Double. Not only do they get to see WTA World No. 2 Iga Swiatek compete at Indian Wells and Miami, but they will also see her debut a new sponsorship logo on her apparel.
On Monday, Swiatek posted a video on Instagram where she announced a new chapter in her partnership with OSHEE.
Swiatek explained in the caption, "A new highlight of this collaboration will be the placement of the OSHEE logo on match kits and conference sweatshirts."
Swiatek continued, "This enhanced partnership will further increase the visibility of OSHEE products in the international stage. Our collaboration goes beyond a traditional partnership - it is a shared mission to inspire people around the world to lead active and conscious lifestyles."
Swiatek has been a global ambassador for OSHEE since they first partnered in 2023. Swiatek and the Polish drink company have collaborated to develop products and create advertising campaigns.
Of course, Swiatek will continue to wear On apparel and footwear. The Swiss sportswear company signed Swiatek in March 2023 (just before the start of the Miami Open).
However, it is unclear if Swiatek will continue to have the Infosys logo on her apparel. Swiatek first partnered with Infosys in August 2023. Before today's announcement, the Infosys logo was the only other company (besides On) that appeared on her apparel.
The 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells is scheduled for March 2-16, 2025. The main draw will take place later today.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
