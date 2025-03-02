Indian Wells adjusted its court surface and it will change everything
Every Spring, the Coachella Valley transforms into the epicenter of the tennis universe as the best players in the world descend on Indian Wells for what is called "tennis paradise."
However, the 2025 BNP Paribas Open might not feel like paradise for some players. In fact, it may not be hospitable at all for players unaccustomed to the new court surface.
According to multiple news outlets, the legendary outdoor hard-court tournament has changed the surface provider from Plexipave to Laykold. It is the same surface used at the Miami Open (Masters 1000 event) and the US Open (Major event) since 2020.
Both of those outdoor hard-court tournaments are known for their faster pace. That is a major departure from the traditional pace at Indian Wells, which has always had a slower and higher bounce due to the desert conditions.
This is a major change as the Masters 1000 event has used Plexipave for the last 25 years. The weather conditions could still play a factor, but players can expect a lower bounce and faster courts this year.
According to The Tennis Letter, former tennis player James Blake praised the company. "Laykold is such a well-respected company with a proven track record, and that's why we trust that they're going to do a great job of making sure that the courts are exactly what we ask for."
Blake continued, "f we ask them to speed up the courts a tiny bit or to slow them down a little, Laykold always delivers the pace we require. Our experience of working with them over the years has been really positive."
Last year, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek took home the singles titles at Indian Wells. This change in court surface will likely impact both players as they look to defend their titles.
the 2025 BNP Paribas Open is scheduled for March 2-16, 2025. The main draw will take place on Monday, March 3.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
