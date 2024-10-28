Lacoste Unveils Tennis Kits for 2024 Rolex Paris Masters
Performance is everything in professional tennis. But that does not have to come at the cost of style. Few, if any, brands can balance technology with taste, such as Lacoste. When fans see the crocodile logo on the court, they can expect sports style to be served up.
Last week, Lacoste announced its partnership with the Rolex Paris Masters. It is the first time the French luxury brand has ever teamed up with the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, and fans could not be more excited.
In line with this new partnership between Lacoste and the Rolex Paris Masters, World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, World No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 20 Arthur Fils will be sporting their special end-of-year outfits.
With Novak Djokovic out of the Rolex Paris Masters, that makes Medvedev the torchbearer for the brand. Medvedev signed a contract with Lacoste in 2019, and agreed to an extension the following year that runs through 2025. Naturally, the extension followed Medvedev's victory at the 2020 ATP 1000 Paris Masters.
Medvedev showed off his red shirt and black shorts during a photo shoot. The fan-favorite tennis player already has his signature collection of apparel and footwear. Athletes and fans can shop the iconic brand's tennis selection at Lacoste.com.
This wardrobe, featuring a predominantly red color scheme, technical materials and trademark Lacoste elegance, is designed to put style at the service of performance.
Dimitrov also has strong ties to the "City of Love." In 2023, Dimitrov announced his partnership with Lacoste on the legendary clay courts of Roland Garros. The powerful tennis showed off his laid-back approach with a pink shirt and maroon shorts in official campaign photos.
Lastly, Lacoste saw a rising star in Fils who would make an excellent ambassador for the brand. Fils officially announced his partnership with Lacoste in December 2023. He rocked an orange shirt and maroon shorts in a photo shoot the brand.
The Rolex Paris Masters is already underway, with almost all of the sport's top stars kicking off their quest for the title on Tuesday. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport