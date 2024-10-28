Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy Badly Damaged by Floodwaters
Rafael Nadal is more than a tennis legend; he is an ambassador of sport. One of the many ways in which he inspires the next generation is through the work done at the Rafa Nadal Academy.
The state-of-the-art training facility offers a comprehensive range of options for players. They channel Nadal's methodology and are always under the guidance of the best coaches, who have accompanied him throughout his tennis career from the children's circuit to the professional circuit.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, heartbreaking photos of Rafa Nadal Academy have gone viral online. An overnight storm hammered parts of Spain with torrential rain, resulting in severe flooding and damage to the tennis paradise.
The Rafa Nadal Academy's social media team shared four pictures of its facilities underwater. They captioned the images with the message, "Thank you all very much for your messages of love after the huge [rain]. "
The statement continued, "The important thing is that we are all well and working to get back to normal life at the academy as soon as possible. Thanks to @BombersdeMca and the maintenance teams for your effort!"
The Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, inaugurated in 2016 in Manacor, Mallorca, is a self-described as a leading global sports center. Hopefully, the cleanup effort is quick. Coaches and athletes surely cannot wait to return to the campus.
