Jannik Sinner Beats Casper Ruud, Advances to ATP Finals Title Match
It has been a roller coaster year for Jannik Sinner. The World No. 1 bookmarked the beginning and end of his season with Grand Slam victories. There was plenty of drama in between, but the prevailing storyline has been his dominant play. Now, Sinner is just one win away from the ATP Finals title.
On Saturday night, Sinner easily defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets in the semifinals of the ATP Finals: 6-1, 6-2.
Sinner dominated the first set from the beginning, winning 12 of the first 15 points. Ruud was able to steal the fifth game in the first set, but it was over in exactly 30 minutes.
Rudd looked stronger in the second set, winning his first 11 points. However, there was no looking back for Sinner after going up 3-2. The Italian crowd roared for their countryman as he secured his spot in the title match.
"I felt I was returning well in the first games of each set, and then when going up a break, I tried to be very concentrated with service games," said Sinner. "I tried to be intense with each shot and I'm very happy with the performance and to be in the final again."
Sinner returns to the title match of the ATP Finals for the second straight year. This time, Sinner will face Taylor Fritz, who defeated Alexander Zverev in the semifinals on the other side of the draw. Sinner defeated Fritz in the finals of the US Open in September.
"Very similar circumstances and moments because we played already in the round-robin stage. Now, the final again. I'll just try to play the best I can tomorrow. Anything can happen. Just happy to be back here," said Sinner.
He continued, "From last year to now, I feel like I have more experience, and I've grown as a player. Hopefully, tomorrow is gonna be a good day. If not, it was still a very positive week, and it's been a very, very positive year."
