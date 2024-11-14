Jannik Sinner Defeats Daniil Medvedev at ATP Finals
The bad news for Daniil Medvedev is that his season is over. The good news is that he does not have to play Jannik Sinner again. The two rivals have faced off six times this year, with Sinner winning five of the matches (including today). Medvedev's only win against Sinner came in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.
Sinner had already clinched his spot in the semifinals of the ATP Finals, as well as Taylor Fritz's spot, after winning a set. That did not stop the superstar from trying his best. Sinner defeated Medvedev in straight sets: 6-3, 6-4.
In the end, Sinner was 3/5 on break points compared to Medvedev's 1/2 on break points. Sinner hit 12 winners and ten unforced errors to Medvedev's 17 winners and 30 unforced errors.
Medvedev's serve was strong, hitting six aces to Sinner's four. However, Sinner served at a much higher percentage (73% and 94% to 67% and 76%).
Sinner is speeding toward the finish line of his stellar season. Powered by the fans in Turin, the Italian superstar did not lose a single set in all three matches of his matches in the Nastase Group Stage of the ATP Finals.
After the match, Sinner was asked what made him so good this week. He humbly replied, "I don't know. I'm here, I know what I've achieved this year. I try to step on court with a good mindset. I have a great team behind me. I have beautiful people around me who support me daily."
Sinner continued, "Which for me is even more important. Tennis-wise, I just try to enjoy it here, at least while I'm on the court. When I'm off the court I try to prepare in the best possible way for every match. The atmosphere is amazing. I'm just trying to play some good tennis."
While Sinner's season continues, Medvedev will get some much-needed time off. Over the past few months, Medvedev has complained about the tennis balls, his injuries, and his general lack of motivation as of late. The 28-year-old even had a few ugly moments on the court during his first match of the ATP Finals against Taylor Fritz.
The ATP Finals rolls on with more action tomorrow. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.