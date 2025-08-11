Jannik Sinner Opens Up on Arm Sleeve — It's Not for Style
On Saturday, ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner began his defense of his Cincinnati Open title. Sinner's second round win over Daniel Elahi Galán was his first match since winning Wimbledon on July 13.
While tennis fans were excited to see Sinner back on the court, many have been concerned about his ongoing use of an arm sleeve. Since taking a fall during a match at Wimbledon, Sinner has worn an arm sleeve in practice and matches.
The media has asked Sinner about this multiple times, but the issue will not go away. Before his first match in Cincinnati, Sinner assured the ATP Press that his elbow was fine.
"The elbow is good. Today was the first time that I put a sleeve on because I liked the feeling of the sleeve," Sinner said during his media day press conference.
"It gives a little bit more impact with the ball, it's slightly more stable. That's my point of view, and I liked it in Wimbledon. I have to see how it is when it's very hot and humid, because it's a little bit different, so it's going to be something that I'm going to take into consideration, but I really love the feeling it gives of pure striking."
The question about Sinner's decision to wear a sleeve came back up during another interview in Cincinnati. Was the Italian superstar wearing it as a fashion statement?
"As I said when I came here, the impact of the ball is a bit different. And I feel it better if I would not wear it. I don't wear things just because of style, you know?" said Sinner with a laugh.
"At the moment I feel comfortable. With the heat, it's actually ok. It's not too much. I tried the black sleeve, it makes a difference, with the black sleeve. But the white one under these conditions is no problem."
Sinner faces unseeded Gabriel Diallo in the third round of the ATP 1000 Cincinnati. He currently has a record of 26-3 with two titles (Australian Open and Wimbledon).
The Cincinnati Open runs through August 18. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Elena Rybakina's coach has returned after the WTA lifted his ban.
Iga Swiatek makes history with 300th Career win in Cincinnati.
Naomi Osaka issued a statement apologizing for her post-match speech in Montreal.
Ben Shelton wins first ATP Masters 1000 in Toronto.