Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro win titles ahead of Indian Wells
Tennis fans are ready for the Sunshine Swing. While much of North America eagerly anticipates warmer weather, they are treated to Indian Wells and Miami Open in the month of March.
However, two American women's tennis players (and former 2024 Summer Olympic teammates) are red hot as they enter the back-to-back WTA 1000 Masters events.
On Sunday, Jessica Pegula defeated McCartney Kessler in straight sets to win the ATX Open: 7-5, 6-2. It was easily the best Pegula has looked so far this year.
The ATX Open is a WTA 250 event, and Pegula was widely considered the favorite as she was the top seed and only dropped one set in her five-match romp to the title. It was the World No. 4's first title of 2025.
Meanwhile, Emma Navarro defeated Emiliana Arango in straight sets to win the Mérida Open Akron: 6-0, 6-0. The Mérida Open is a WTA 500 event.
The World No. 8 made it look easy in Mexico as she did not drop a set en route to her first title of 2025, including serving up two bagels to Arango in the final.
Pegula and Navarro have plenty of momentum heading into the Sunshine Swing. However, neither play will have much time to rest or recover.
The 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells is scheduled for March 2-16, 2025. The main draw will take place today, on Monday, March 3.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
Indian Wells adjusted its court surface and it will change everything.
Iga Swiatek is back in black and pink at Indian Wells again.
Qinwen Zheng reunites with her coach before Indian Wells.
Emma Raducanu hires an interim coach before Indian Wells.
Venus Williams never accepted Indian Wells wildcard: "I'm not playing."