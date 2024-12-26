Ajla Tomljanovic Pulls Out of 2 Tournaments After Knee Injury
Australian tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic battled back from injuries to secure a respectable record of 22-19 in singles play in 2024. More importantly, Tomljanovic got to represent her country in the Paris Summer Olympics.
However, the 31-year-old's fight against health problems will continue into next year. Tomljanovic has pulled out from the Brisbane International and the Hobart International.
Tomljanovic was awarded a wild card spot for both tournaments but was forced to pull out after sustaining a left knee injury in mid-November at the Billie Jean King Cup.
The Brisbane International is a WTA 500 tournament played on the hard courts of Brisbane, Australia, from December 29, 2024 - January 5, 2025. Tomljanovic regularly starts her seasons at Brisbane.
The Hobart International is a WTA 250 tournament played on the hard courts of Hobart, Australia, from January 6-11, 2025. Some of the most important matches early in Tomljanovic's career have come at Hobart.
Luckily for Australian tennis fans, Tomljanovic will still have an opportunity to play in front of her home country's fans as she has secured a wild card spot for the 2025 Australian Open.
The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam of the season, and it runs from January 11-26, 2025. It will be played on the legendary blue hard courts in Melbourne at the Rod Laver Arena. Tomljanovic has never made it past the second round of the Australian Open.
Whether fans know the Aussie from her time on the Netflix show Break Point or from her upsets on the court, everyone can root for Tomljanovic's comeback in 2025.
