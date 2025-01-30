Jimmy Connors Defends Novak Djokovic Against Australian Open Fans
When it comes to effort on the tennis court, few players can compare to the legendary Jimmy Connors. The eight-time Grand Slam champion built a reputation for being one of the most hard-working players on the ATP Tour.
In the most recent episode of his podcast, Advantage Connors, the American tennis icon discussed Novak Djokovic's decision to retire mid-match against Alexander Zverev in their semifinal match at the Australian Open.
At the 25:30 mark, Connors was asked about the fans booing Djokovic after his decision to retire. Connor said, "It just goes to show, it doesn't matter what you do (laughs). No good deed goes unpunished."
Connors continued, "It's crazy, but you know what, I look back over the last number of years, and he's done some things that he stood up for himself; he thought that was the way it should be done.
It didn't meet with the approval of many, many people around the world, and he got criticized for that, too. I'm talking about COVID. And now, when something happens like this..."
He then redirected the conversation, "Not everyone can wear the white hat. If everyone wore the white hat and was the good guy, it would be a little boring to me. A little controversy, a little something different, a little character, a little something different. It doesn't have to be much."
Connors added one of his favorite quotes, "Do what you think, say what you want because those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind."
The 72-year-old ended with some wise words, "You can get by with almost anything if you win, and the key word there is 'almost'."
Djokovic is currently the World No. 6 with a singles record of 7-2. The Serbian tennis star has 24 Grand Slam titles and is easily the most accomplished player in the sport's history.
