Jannik Sinner defends Novak Djokovic retiring in Australian Open
The final matches for men's and women's singles at the 2025 Australian Open have been set. On the men's side, it is the top two ranked players in the world: Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev.
However, many tennis fans were hoping for a different matchup. Earlier today, Novak Djokovic retired due to a leg injury after one set in his semifinal match against Zverev.
Making matters worse, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was booed off the court by upset fans in Melbourne. It is another chapter in the rocky relationship between Djokovic and Australia.
Some fans are critical of Djokovic's decision, but his peers have his back. Zverev asked fans to treat Djokovic with more respect during his on-court interview. Meanwhile, Sinner was asked about Djokovic after his semifinal win against Ben Shelton.
At the 2:45 mark in his post-match press conference, Sinner was asked, "You were watching the first semifinal when it ended, and what was your reaction to seeing it?"
Sinner replied, "I haven't seen. I was warming up. I didn't see it live. I saw after how it happened. It's very unfortunate to see these kind of things, especially in semifinals of Grand Slams."
Sinner added, "But if Novak retires, means that he has big issues. He has won here in the past with some physical problems, and he always tried to do his best. He gave so much until now in his career for this sport. It's unfortunate to see. I wish him a speedy recovery."
Sinner and Zverev will face off in the final on Sunday, January 26. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.