The ATP Top 10 Rankings Get Update After Australian Open
The first Grand Slam of the year is in the rearview mirror, and that is welcomed news for many of the world's best men's tennis players. The 2025 Australian Open was a tour de force for World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.
While the action in Melbourne is over, the results are still being felt. On Monday, the ATP Rankings saw a realignment after the Australian Open. Below is a breakdown of what fans must know about the ATP Rankings as of January 27, 2025.
1. Jannik Sinner
Movement: None.
Points: 11,830.
Tournaments Played: 17.
Age: 23.
2. Alexander Zverev
Movement: None.
Points: 8,135.
Tournaments Played: 21.
Age: 27.
3. Carlos Alcaraz
Movement: None.
Points: 7,010.
Tournaments Played: 18.
Age: 21.
4. Taylor Fritz
Movement: None.
Points: 5,050.
Tournaments Played: 22.
Age: 27.
5. Casper Ruud
Movement: Up one spot.
Points: 4,160.
Tournaments Played: 25.
Age: 26.
6. Novak Djokovic
Movement: Up one spot.
Points: 3,900.
Tournaments Played: 18.
Age: 37.
7. Daniil Medvedev
Movement: Down two spots.
Points: 3,780.
Tournaments Played: 17.
Age: 28.
8. Alex de Minaur
Movement: None.
Points: 3,735.
Tournaments Played: 23.
Age: 25.
9. Tommy Paul
Movement: Up two spots.
Points: 3,495.
Tournaments Played: 21.
Age: 27.
10. Andrey Rublev
Movement: Down one spot.
Points: 3,130.
Tournaments Played: 27.
Age: 27.
