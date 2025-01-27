Serve On SI

The ATP Top 10 Rankings Get Update After Australian Open

Breaking down the ATP Rankings after the 2025 Australian Open.

Jannik Sinner reacts during his match against Marcos Giron in the 2025 Australian Open.
The first Grand Slam of the year is in the rearview mirror, and that is welcomed news for many of the world's best men's tennis players. The 2025 Australian Open was a tour de force for World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

While the action in Melbourne is over, the results are still being felt. On Monday, the ATP Rankings saw a realignment after the Australian Open. Below is a breakdown of what fans must know about the ATP Rankings as of January 27, 2025.

1. Jannik Sinner

Movement: None.
Points: 11,830.
Tournaments Played: 17.
Age: 23.

2. Alexander Zverev

Movement: None.
Points: 8,135.
Tournaments Played: 21.
Age: 27.

3. Carlos Alcaraz

Movement: None.
Points: 7,010.
Tournaments Played: 18.
Age: 21.

4. Taylor Fritz

Movement: None.
Points: 5,050.
Tournaments Played: 22.
Age: 27.

5. Casper Ruud

Movement: Up one spot.
Points: 4,160.
Tournaments Played: 25.
Age: 26.

6. Novak Djokovic

Movement: Up one spot.
Points: 3,900.
Tournaments Played: 18.
Age: 37.

7. Daniil Medvedev

Movement: Down two spots.
Points: 3,780.
Tournaments Played: 17.
Age: 28.

8. Alex de Minaur

Movement: None.
Points: 3,735.
Tournaments Played: 23.
Age: 25.

9. Tommy Paul

Movement: Up two spots.
Points: 3,495.
Tournaments Played: 21.
Age: 27.

10. Andrey Rublev

Movement: Down one spot.
Points: 3,130.
Tournaments Played: 27.
Age: 27.

