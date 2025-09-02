Kyrgios Predicts 6-2 Win Against Sabalenka in Exhibition Match
Australian men's tennis player Nick Kyrgios is 1-4 on the season. Despite this year being promoted as his 'Last Dance,' Kyrgios has not played a match since the Miami Open. The controversial star let clay, grass, and now the North American hard court swing slip by.
There is a good chance that Kyrgios will not compete again until his exhibition match against Aryna Sabalenka in Hong Kong during the first week of January 2026. The 'Battle of the Sexes' match is a nod to the historic 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.
Kyrgios recently discussed the upcoming match with Alexander Bublik on First & Red. In the interview, Kyrgios was completely confident in his ability to easily defeat the WTA's top-ranked player.
"Getting to know her, she's definitely a character," Kyrgios said with a wry smile. "I'm super excited for that. I think she's the type of player who genuinely thinks she's going to win."
Bublik pushed back on Kyrgios' confidence, and he incredulously replied, "Do you really think I have to try a hundred percent?"
Kyrgios reiterated the importance of trying hard and representing men's players. He even predicted a score line, "I'd say like 6-2 maybe."
Kyrgios explained his game plan, "I mean, our serves… women can't really return those. And then we can just chip and drop shot." He added, "You can drop shot, they would have no idea."
"I think I'm going to be okay. I'm going to go there, and I don't want her to win. That's for sure." Kyrgios reiterated his confidence before explaining the unusual rules of the exhibition match. "Yep. Smaller court, one serve each. My service boxes are smaller."
Sabalenka faces Markéta Vondroušová in the US Open quarterfinal tonight. The WTA world No. 1 is still in search of her first Grand Slam title this season.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
