Nike Just Dropped Naomi Osaka's US Open Collection
American tennis fans off work on Labor Day will be tuned in for the highly anticipated match between Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka in the fourth round of the US Open.
It has been almost six years to the day since their first meeting at the US Open. All eyes will be on the two sports icons facing off. Even better, they can suit up like their favorite players.
While both players will wear custom kits on the court — Gauff with New Balance and Osaka with Nike — fans can shop Osaka's recently released US Open collection.
Gauff has an expansive signature collection at New Balance. Meanwhile, Osaka has her own selection on the Nike website, including four pieces dropped for the final Grand Slam of the year. Below are the details on the new drop.
Nike GP Challenge 1 "Naomi Osaka"
Unlike Gauff, Osaka does not have her own signature tennis shoe line. However, she does have player-exclusive colorways that sometimes get released to the public.
The most recent drop was a style inspired by her first kit worn at this year's US Open. Fans can buy the Nike GP Challenge 1 "Naomi Osaka" in two colorways for $170 in adult sizes at Nike.
The US Open-inspired colorway sports shades of Picante Red/Bright Crimson/Dark Team Red/Black. These kicks are guaranteed to stand out on and off the court.
Naomi Osaka Nike Tennis Club Cap
The Naomi Osaka Nike Tennis Club Cap dropped just in time to shine under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium. The black cap features Osaka's signature logo and Nike Swoosh in a bold shade of red.
Additional details include rhinestones popping off the cap to replicate Osaka's legendary walk-on styles at this year's Slam. This iconic hat is available for $36 at Nike. Shoppers should act fast as this is sure to be a hit among fans.
Naomi Osaka Dri-FIT Tennis T-Shirt
Fans can gear up for a legendary tennis tournament and celebrate a legend in this breathable, sweat-wicking shirt. The Naomi Osaka Dri-FIT Tennis T-Shirt is available for $45 in men's sizes at Nike.
The black shirt features Osaka's signature logo and the Nike Swoosh on the chest in red. Meanwhile, the glamorous lights of New York inspired a large logo on the back of the shirt.
Everyone Watches Women's Sports "Naomi Osaka" Shirt
Nike has flexed its marketing muscle with the Everyone Watches Women's Sports campaign. Just before the US Open, Nike dropped shirts for Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, and Qinwen Zheng.
Shoppers can buy the Everyone Watches Women's Sports "Naomi Osaka" shirt for $50 in adult sizes at Nike. The shirt is black with Metallic Silver lettering. It was made in collaboration with TOGETHXR. It features a soft heavyweight cotton that provides a structured feel.
The US Open singles tournament runs through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
