Novak Djokovic on Injuries at US Open: 'More Concerned Than Ever'
Dressed in an all-black Lacoste kit and matching ASICS tennis shoes, Novak Djokovic embraced his so-called "Darth Vader" look against Cameron Norrie in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night.
Djokovic defeated Norrie in four sets: 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3. Djokovic played at a high level in his third-round victory. However, there are signs of concern for the 38-year-old who has struggled in Grand Slams this year.
Djokovic dealt with a back injury throughout the match, even leaving for the locker room during a medical timeout. After his win, Djokovic pointed to the camera and joked, "To my rivals watching this interview, I'm good, as young as ever, and as strong as ever."
Djokovic added, "It's New York, even if you're feeling something, body-wise, the energy on this court just overrides it." Later on his post-match press conference, the 24-time Grand Slam champion spoke at length about his health. He also offered a more sober analysis of his mounting injuries in an interview with ESPN.
"Well, honestly, I am concerned. You know, nowadays, [I am] more concerned than I have ever been. Even though I really am meticulous with the care for my body, and I put in a lot of hours on and off the court to make sure that my body is fit and recovered well," explained Djokovic.
"But you know, age is… You can't fight it. So things are different. I have to obviously adjust myself the way I approach things training. Sometimes I don't train between matches because with my team, when I have this discussion, we think that long term is better and that recovery is more important than hitting some balls in the court.
So maybe that's going to be the case tomorrow. We have to still discuss that and just focus on recovery and get ready for next one," concluded Djokovic.
The ATP world No. 7 Djokovic improves to 29-9 on the season and will face Jan-Lennard Struff in the fourth round on Sunday, August 31. Struff upset the 17-seed Frances Tiafoe yesterday to punch his ticket to the Round of 16.
The US Open singles tournament runs through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
