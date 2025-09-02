Seeing Red: The Fashion Trend Taking Over the 2025 US Open
After a wave of blue earlier this summer, the final Grand Slam of the season saw a dramatic turn towards a color on the opposite end of the spectrum: red.
Emma Raducanu mentioned earlier in the week that red "happened to be the color of the tournament" in one of her post-match press conferences. She couldn't have been more right. Several top players in both draws wore monochrome kits in various shades of red during the first week of the US Open.
Nike released kits in several colors, with some of its top ambassadors receiving customized kits in red, while New Balance opted for different top options in maroon for Coco Gauff. Wilson went with red across the board for their player kits, and lululemon followed a similar path, outfitting all three of their ambassadors in the signature lulu red.
Naomi Osaka in Nike
Naomi Osaka stepped out onto her first-round match against Greet Minnen, dripping in red. Her "really elaborate" Nike kit paired a two-tiered red bubble skirt with a sleeveless tennis top featuring sparkles on the shoulder and bottom hem. A long-sleeve jacket and headphones with similar red bedazzling complemented the look.
The two-time US Open champion wore her namesake Nike GP Challenge 1 tennis shoes with additional rose-like detailing to match the sparkling rose hairpieces adorning her detachable hair extensions. A bedazzled red labubu, whom Osaka named Billie Jean Bling, hung from her duffel.
Frances Tiafoe in lululemon
Frances Tiafoe debuted a bold new lululemon kit designed in the brand's signature red. The kit featured a tiger stripe-like pattern over both his short-sleeve shirt and shorts with a matching armsleeve, headband, and wristbands. The American wore a pair of white K-SWISS tennis sneakers with red detailing alongside a pair of Beats branded in the same pattern as his kit.
Marta Kostyuk in Wilson
Mart Kostyuk and Wilson partnered together for another iconic on-court tennis kit from the Wilson Sport Professionals collection in the color of the brand's iconic W logo.
Kostyuk wore a quarter-zip sleeveless tennis dress featuring white piping along the waist and a mesh-like skirt. The 27th seed wore Wilson's new Intrigue Tour Women's Tennis Shoe with reddish pink soles and inner lining, as well as a red scrunchie to complete her look.
Coco Gauff in New Balance
New Balance graced tennis fans with yet another custom Coco Gauff kit for the last slam of the season. The 21-year-old wore a cropped jersey short-sleeve shirt and pleated tennis skirt in Angora Skirt/True Red Short and Angora Skirt/Monarch Burgundy Short colorways.
Gauff wore a pair of her eponymous shoes, the New Balance Coco CG2, in an Urgent Red and Monarch Burgundy color pattern in addition to a custom leather varsity jacket for her walk onto the court.
The jacket was embroidered with the quote "to those who thought they were putting water on my fire, you're really adding gas to it. And now I'm really burning so bright right now," something Gauff said after winning the 2023 US Open.
Jannik Sinner in Nike
Nike pulled out a custom monochrome kit for one of its top ambassadors, World No. 1 and defending US Open champion Jannik Sinner.
The Italian wore a polo-collared tennis top with a subtle chevron pattern in burnt sienna alongside a matching pair of shorts. He also wore a pair of maroon Nike tennis shoes with white and dark maroon detailing. A burnt sienna warm-up jacket made of silk-like material accompanied the Sinner walk-out fit.
Leylah Fernandez in lululemon
Tiafoe wasn't the only player in signature lulu red. Canadian Leylah Fernandez debuted a two-piece tennis kit in the color, both made with diamond-patterned mesh fabric in iconic lulu silhouettes. The skirt featured a drawstring waist and a straight hem, while the cropped tank showcased a low crewneck cut and maroon outlines.
Emma Raducanu in Nike
Raducanu wore one of Nike's US Open ambassador kits in a burgundy and reddish pink colorway. The 2021 US Open champion wore a sleeveless tennis tank in a bright reddish pink alongside a layered burgundy tennis skirt.
Nike tennis shoes shared the same color as her tank, while her visor and armbands complemented her skirt. A Nike warmup jacket in the same reddish pink was Raducanu's post-match outerwear of choice.
Peyton Stearns in Wilson
Peyton Stearns debuted a two-piece version of Wilson's tennis dress in bright red during her time at the US Open. The American wore a pair of mesh-like tennis shorts and a quarter-zip crop top with a high neck collar, both bearing the Wilson Sport Professionals logo in white. The top featured a mesh back as well as white piping just above the hem.
The US Open singles tournament runs through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
