La Monf: Looking Back at Gaël Monfils' Professional Tennis Career

With his final season coming to a close, many fans are looking back on the highs and lows of Gaël Monfils’ professional career. Monfils announced his retirement in late 2025, bringing an end to a long-lasting, hard-hitting tennis journey.

Monfils’ career was defined by his electric sense of showmanship, unrelenting athleticism, and unique sliding technique (which earned him the nickname “Sliderman”). Though Grand Slam success evaded him, the Frenchman’s infectious energy led him to a top spot in the hearts of spectators.

A Powerful Junior Career

Monfils’ first major on-court appearance came in 2002, when he played a grade 4 tournament in Sweden at the age of 15. He went on to finish as runner-up at multiple junior-level opens, ending the year as the No. 4-ranked junior in the world. This was the start of what proved to be a historic junior career.

Monfils took his first steps onto the professional scene with nine Futures events in the 2003 season, also winning the doubles title at the Victorian Junior Championships. 2004 provided a promising foundation for his upcoming professional debut, with Monfils winning the junior events at the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon. He would end the year as the top-ranked junior in the world.

Professional Debut, First ATP Titles, and Best Ranking

Monfils turned pro in late 2004, making his official debut at the Open de Moselle in October. He made a strong first impression in his first year, reaching late rounds of several tournaments and jumping nearly 700 spots in the ATP rankings. Fans were quickly enamored with his electrifying energy and stunning acrobatic capacity, which he would continue to exhibit through the rest of his career.

The Frenchman took his first ATP title at the 2005 Sopot Open in Poland, kicking off the first half of his career on a triumphant note. Despite some injuries, the next few years would see Monfils rack up over 300 wins, reach his career-high ranking of No. 6, and, memorably, win a paddle tennis tournament in Vegas, besting the world No. 1 player. Monfils remained a promising and entertaining player through this first act of his career, though inconsistent court performance and the dominating influence of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic were regular blockades.

Injuries, Persistence, and Late-Career Titles

The second half of Monfils’ career began on uncertain ground, with many of his tournament runs ending early due to opening-round losses or injuries. Monfils’ fitness and health continued to present issues throughout the rest of his active years, though this era was also defined by his undaunted persistence. Between several periods of withdrawal and recovery, Monfils took several ATP titles, competed for France in the 2021 and 2024 Olympics, and registered the fastest forehand serve of all time (124 mph).

As Monfils’ career progressed, his ability to reach ATP finals began to cultivate his reputation for longevity. Monfils is one of five men's players to have spent over 1,000 weeks in the ATP Top 100, having achieved this landmark in December 2025; Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Andre Agassi are the four others who have crossed the same bar. This skill for longevity manifested again in 2025, when Monfils became the oldest ATP tournament winner in history after taking the title at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

A Triumphant Farewell

Monfils announced his retirement in October of 2025, soon after his first-round exit at that year’s US Open. In a social media post, he expressed gratitude to fans, collaborators, and family members, stating he was “tremendously at peace” with his decision to step back from the game. “Life is too short. Believe me when I say I have no regrets,” he wrote. “What you see is joy, pure joy, spilling over.”

I’ve got something to share with you. pic.twitter.com/pBGh58O6pg — Gael Monfils (@Gael_Monfils) October 1, 2025

Spectators at the 2026 US Open gave Monfils a powerful farewell from the stands. Following his final Grand Slam match against Learner Tien, Monfils addressed the crowd and was honored with an on-court ceremony. "You guys give me great love. I will never forget that. Thank you for everything. Thank you, New York," Monfils said, before viewing a reel of his career highlights. Tournament organizers then presented him with a framed photograph of himself.

Inspiration and Admiration From Other Players

Fan admiration for Monfils was consistently matched by the respect and esteem given to him by other players. Following his retirement announcement, colleagues from across the sport have been sending in messages of support and gratitude.

Novak Djokovic, one of Monfils’ most consistent rivals, replied to the announcement: “You are an amazing human being that brings joy to people on and off the court. That counts more than anything else. Tennis wise, your athleticism is off the charts. One of the best I have ever seen in all sports. Thank you for all the great battles over the years we had and enjoy your last dance, my friend."

After their match at the 2025 Australian Open, American Ben Shelton praised Monfils’ skill and presence: "Gael is a guy that I've watched since I was a little kid. I always say that he's the greatest highlight tape of all time." Elsewhere, in an open letter to their daughter Skaï, Monfils’ wife Elina Svitolina described his undeniable on-court ability: “...your dad, in just one shot, one moment, he could achieve what I think few athletes ever achieve. He could make people feel something."

In his 2026 US Open speech, Monfils announced that his next step after tennis will be a career in finance. In the meantime, fans will be waiting to see exactly when this season La Monf will make his final showing.