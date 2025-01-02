Novak Djokovic Improves to 20-0 Against Gael Monfils
No one should be concerned about Novak Djokovic's status on the ATP Tour in 2025. The sport's most decorated player shows no signs of slowing down in the New Year.
On Thursday, Djokovic defeated Gael Monfils in straight sets during the Round of 16 at the Brisbane International: 6-3, 6-3.
Not only does Djokovic advance to the quarterfinals with the win, but he improves upon his record in the most one-sided rivalry in men's tennis history. Djokovic is now 20-0 against Monfils. Rafael Nadal's 18-0 record over Richard Gasquet is the second most lopsided record in the sport.
Djokovic joked after the match, "Monfils' game suits me well. To some extent the more you win against someone, the happier you are to play him."
Despite hitting his signature victory celebration (playing the violin on his racket) and giving a cheeky response, Djokovic heaped praise upon Monfils for his longevity, skill, and competitiveness.
"But I think he deserves a great credit for playing still at such a high level at his age. He's so athletic, super guy. Super nice guy that is loved by millions of people – with a reason," said Djokovic.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion continued, "He's a great entertainer, great charisma. The best dancer we have on the tour, that's for sure. He's been around. He's been a top-10 player. Played a lot of late stages of Grand Slams. He loves the big stage, the big stadiums."
Djokovic will face Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinals and then will likely meet the winner of Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Jakub Mensik in the semifinals. Earlier this week, Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios lost in the second round of the doubles tournament.
