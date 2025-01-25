Madison Keys Wins First Grand Slam at 2025 Australian Open
It is never too late to become a star. Tennis fans are constantly scouring the globe looking for the next prodigy while sometimes overlooking veteran players who grind for years.
On Saturday, Madison Keys finally got her a moment in the sun and is on top of the sport. Keys, the World No. 14 and 19th-seed, defeated No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets of the women's singles final at the 2025 Australian Open: 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.
Keys' victory was equally surprising and historic. It is the first Grand Slam title for the 29-year-old, the oldest woman to become a first-time major champion since Flavia Pennetta was 33 at the 2015 US Open.
Additionally, Keys is the first American woman to win the Australian Open since Sofia Kenin in 2020. Perhaps most impressively, Keys is the first women's player since Serena Williams in 2005 to beat both of the WTA's top two players at Melbourne Park.
Speaking from the podium on the court, Keys said, "I've wanted this for so long. I've been in one other slam final. I didn't know if I'd be able to get back here. My team believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself."
Sabalenka, who was stopped just short of winning her third consecutive Australian Open title, threw her racquet after the loss. However, the 26-year-old quickly composed herself and celebrated her opponent's career-defining accomplishment.
"I needed to throw those negative emotions at the end just so I could give a speech. I was just trying to let it go & be a good person, be respectful," Sabalenka said with a laugh during her post-match press conference.
Sabalenka expressed pride in winning 20 matches in a row at Melbourne but was ultimately displeased. She said, "It's trophy or nothing. Nobody remembers the finalist. Nobody puts next to the winner the finalist's name."
The 2025 Australian Open is not done yet. Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will face off in the men's singles final on Sunday, January 26.