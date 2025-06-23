Markéta Vondroušová Wins Berlin Open; Jumps 91 Spots in WTA Rankings
The 2023 Wimbledon champ is back.
Markéta Vondroušová defeated qualifier Wang Xinyu 7-6 (10), 4-6, 6-2 at the Berlin Open in a rollercoaster of a match for her first title since Wimbledon 2023. The Czech jumps 91 places in the official WTA Rankings to now rank World No. 73.
It's been a tough year for Vondroušová following her first round exit from Wimbledon last year. The reigning champ at the time fell to World No. 83 Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro, the second reigning Wimbledon women's champion to lose in the first round after Steffi Graf in 1994 and the first time a reigning major champion exited in the first round since Emma Raducanu at the 2022 US Open.
Injuries plagued Vondroušová after that, a hand injury forcing her to pull out of the Paris Olympics and later kept her sidelined from the US Open. She later revealed that she received shoulder surgery after withdrawing from the Open, ending her 2024 season.
She made her comeback in 2025 at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she fell in the quarters to Belinda Bencic. Since then, her performance has been subpar at best.
"We were all working really hard to get me back," Vondroušová said of her team in her victory speech. "We came here to try and win the first match, and now this is happening, so I'm very grateful to be standing here."
Vondroušová took out World No. 6 Madison Keys, reigning Bad Homburg Open champion Diana Shnaider, Ons Jabeur in a rematch of the 2023 Wimbledon final, and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on her way to the finals.
Wang entered the final without having dropped a set in the main draw, defeating World No. 2 Coco Gauff and 2021 champion Liudmila Samsonova along the way.
Wang struck first, breaking at 3-3 after Vondroušová took a bit of a fall when recovering to reach Wang's next shot. The Czech rallied back, breaking Wang twice at 5-4 and again at 6-5 to take the first set to a tiebreak.
Wang took the mini-break with a passing forehand while Vondroušová was at the net, easily cruising to a 6-2 lead. Vondroušová saved six set points, using her lefty forehand to her advantage to land critical winners. She took the first set after over an hour and three set points.
Vondroušová led early in the second set, rallying from 15-40 to break Wang in her opening service game. It wasn't enough to hold the lead, however, as Wang came right back to keep the set on serve. Wang received her second chance at 5-4, winning the set after Vondroušová hit a backhand long.
It was all Vondroušová in the final set. The Czech broke to love in Wang's opening service game and didn't look back, breaking Wang again at 3-1 and fending off two break points at 4-1 to win the title.
To her credit, Wang fought a brilliant match in her first tour final. The 23-year-old played with the experience of a seasoned veteran, winning 96 points to Vondroušová's 98.
"I felt like it was a great match," Vondroušová said in a post-match interview. "I tried to stay in every point and fight for each point. I felt like you can just see who is feeling good on the grass, and I felt like she was playing some amazing points. I felt like I was better in the end, but some rallies I just didn't have a chance."
Despite entering Wimbledon unseeded, Vondroušová now finds herself as an early favorite at the Grand Slam. Her previous experience as a champion will only fuel her determination on grass.
"I'll try to play good tennis and take the pressure off me even though I won a title here, so it's going to be a bit different," Vondroušová said of her feelings heading into Wimbledon.
"I love grass. It changed for me a couple years ago, so now, I think there's going to be high hopes again. I feel like we just need to stay grounded and keep the good work."
