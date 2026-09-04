Men's Players Predict Who Will Win the US Open Women's Final

The US Open women’s singles draw is underway in New York, delivering plenty of action as the top contenders move through their first matches. Favorites Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, and Iga Świątek advanced on Monday, with 27th-seeded Barbora Krejcikova falling to Kamilla Rakhimova.

With so many stars setting up a highly competitive final, experts and fans alike are rushing to select their picks for the player who will claim the title. Tennis Channel sat down with top players from the men’s draw to find out who they’re backing at Flushing Meadows this year.

Coco Gauff Is The Favorite

Most of the star players, from Ben Shelton to Stefanos Tsitsipas, are backing Coco Gauff to win the women’s singles draw. Gauff has had a strong season heading into New York, taking the title at the Cincinnati Open and holding an impressive 40/13 record.

“I think the 2026 US Open women’s champion is going to be Coco Gauff this year,” Shelton said to Tennis Channel. Tommy Paul matched Shelton’s prediction: “I think Coco Gauff is going to win the US Open; she’s the best.” Gauff is known for her best-in-class court coverage and endurance, with her ability to return difficult shots and deliver decisive topspin-heavy drives making her a favorite.

Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, Ben Nakashima, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas all chose Gauff to win the final.

Pegula, Sabalenka, and Others

Though Gauff took the majority of the men’s votes, some other top players took some votes as well. Jessica Pegula is a notable favorite, with Frances Tiafoe and Learner Tien backing her to win. “I’m going to go Jessica Pegula. It’s time for her to get one. She hasn’t got one yet. She’s always super consistent. Hopefully she gets it done,” said Tiafoe.

Lorenzo Musetti thinks top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will defend her title, while Daniil Medvedev supported Iga Świątek and Jiří Lehečka threw in for fellow Czech player Karolína Plíšková. Additionally, while he did pick Gauff as the player “in the best form,” Australia’s Alex De Minaur officially selected his wife Katie Boulter as his winning pick.

Chances For The Contenders

Ultimately, the women’s draw remains an extremely open and competitive contest. The men’s players predictions show Coco Gauff has taken a clear lead as the “player’s player,” though many experts and fans are continuing to back Aryna Sabalenka as she aims for a three-peat victory.

Contenders notably absent from the list include No. 2-ranked Elena Rybakina, superstar Alexandra Eala, and dark horse Amanda Anisimova. As the bracket continues to develop, spectators will be waiting to see which of these predictions pans out.

The final match for the women’s singles draw is scheduled for Saturday, September 12th.