Emma Raducanu Sheds Light On Back Injury Before French Open
On Wednesday afternoon, Emma Raducanu faced Danielle Collins in the Round of 16 at the Internationaux de Strasbourg. Not only did Raducanu lose the match, but she is now dealing with a back injury right before the French Open.
Collins defeated Raducanu in three sets: 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. After winning the first set, Raducanu visibly tightened up in the second set, falling down 0-5 and calling a medical timeout. She fought back before ultimately dropping the decider.
After the match, a teary-eyed Raducanu spoke with the media about the back injury and her plan heading into Roland Garros. Below is the video and a breakdown of what the former US Open champion said about the physical setback.
"Well, I felt it after the first round. And then yesterday, I just tried to like manage it, like get treatment," explained Raducanu.
She continued, "But I mean, it was pretty stiff and sore. "Like I've had bad back problems before, like the start of the year. I was out for a few months because of it."
"Yeah, it's annoying. It's frustrating. And I get these spasms, and they're quite intense and can just last quite a long time. I'll just try and make it better," concluded Raducanu.
Injuries have been the biggest issue in Raducanu's young career. After missing almost all of 2023 with multiple injuries, tennis fans get nervous when the British star sustains an injury.
After today's loss, Raducanu falls to 12-10. She is currently the WTA World No. 43 and will have a few days off before the French Open starts next week. She has never advanced beyond the second week in Paris.
