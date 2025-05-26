Naomi Osaka Debuts 'Sakura' Nike Kit at 2025 French Open
On Monday morning, Naomi Osaka took on the tenth-seeded Paula Badosa in the first round of the 2025 French Open. Badosa defeated Osaka in three sets: 6-7, 6-1, 6-4.
It was a strong showing for Osaka, who has never advanced beyond the second round at Roland Garros. Even better, the four-time Grand Slam champion flexed her fashionable side with another stunning on-court kit.
In the past two majors, Osaka has debuted larger-than-life Nike kits on court. Today was no different, as the Japanese superstar wore a Sakura-themed outfit.
"The shoes are Sakura-themed, which is just in time for spring, which is Sakura season. It follows the flower story that we have throughout the year," said Osaka before the match when speaking with the media.
Osaka continued, "I'm really excited about the kit because I designed it. I don't know why Nike is letting me do this stuff. I say this every Slam. But I think it's really adorable."
"I'm just excited. I don't know if you can see from all the way over here, but I did my nails. They're Sakura-themed too. I'm really sticking to the flower story that we have," concluded Osaka.
Unfortunately for Osaka, her fashion got in the way of her match. After winning the first set, Osaka clipped her Sakura-themed nails during the changeover. Despite the loss, Osaka continues bring the best that Nike Tennis has to offer.
Osaka began her career with adidas before signing a multi-year contract with Nike in 2019. The deal is worth $10 million annually and runs through 2025.
Osaka has a signature collection with Nike that combines performance and style. While fans can choose from plenty of apparel and footwear options, the only part of Osaka's outfit from today that is available online is her pink tennis shoes.
After today's match, Osaka falls to 17-7. Now, she will begin preparing for grass court season this Summer. Fashion-obsessed tennis fans will eagerly await to see what Osaka wears at Wimbledon in June and July.
