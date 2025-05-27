Wilson Brings '90s Tennis Style to Paris for Roland Garros
Time after time, Wilson delivers crisp, polished designs that blend modern sportswear with timeless silhouettes.
This year's Roland Garros collection is a testament to the brand's craftsmanship, tailoring a line of tennis kits and athleisure inspired by the terre battue en 1999.
In a campaign launched last week, Wilson released several videos shot on film to echo the understated elegance of the collection's '90s vintage aesthetic.
The campaign leans into nostalgic minimalism, featuring models rallying across sun-drenched courts in bright-colored kits while others lingered on the court grounds modeling casual wear and old-school tennis styles.
With its cinematic quality and nods to tennis heritage, the campaign captures the quiet sentimentality of a bygone era reimagined for the modern athlete.
Some of the standout pieces in the women's collection are the Topspin Seamless Polo Shirt ($68) and Eastside Mini Skirt ($78) in golden, bright white, falcon, and poseidon. The Topspin Polo features a ribbed collar, moisture-wicking knit, and subtle stretch for better movement.
Paired with the Eastside Skirt, which offers built-in shorts and discreet ball pockets, the ensemble combines practicality and retro flair.
The color palette echoes the muted tones of 1999-era clay tennis kits, redesigned with long-lasting fabrics and modern styling. Victoria Mboko took to the court in the golden kit while Peyton Stearns played in the poseidon set.
Another look that stands out from the collection is the Uptown Court Dress ($128) made in poseidon, black, bright white, and ghinois green. Wilson revamped the traditional tennis dress, adding a high slit that reveals dark shorts underneath and back cutouts with see-through fabric along the sides.
Its a risqué yet refined kit embodying the bold feminine styles oft seen in the '90s; thus, it was only natural that Marta Kostyuk debut this dress on court for her first match at Roland Garros.
On the men's side, stylized polos and understated stripes define the collection. The Pro Tour Polo Shirt ($98), made with cool-touch knit, is a simple white polo with blue sleeves, while the Lafayette Knit Polo ($88) is a monochromatic knit polo decorated with asymmetric stripes in a darker color.
Nicolas Jarry donned the Pro Tour Polo and coordinated OG Tour Short Lined ($78) for his first-round match at Roland Garros.
A second kit features the Game Point Seamless Tee ($78), another shirt playing with a striped motif. Vertical stripes stretch down the shirt, which is made with cool-hand knitted into the fabric for better ventilation. The matching OG Tour Short Unlined ($68) is made with the same featherlight fabric.
The rest of the men's collection is a mixture of preppy, traditional athleisure in the form of collared warm-up jackets, slim-fitting trousers, button-up polos, and country club-like shorts.
The women's collection takes the same inspiration with v-neck sweaters, tight half-zips, wide-legged pants, and polo dresses.
The entire collection seamlessly leans into today's court-core and athleisure trends without falling victim to fleeting fashion.
Yet, despite its contemporary appeal, the line retains a distinct vintage charm through 90s-era tailoring, earth tones rooted in the terre battue, and subtle nods to archival Wilson kits.
Wilson's Sports Professional collection for Roland Garros is available for purchase at Wilson.com. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.
