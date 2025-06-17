Naomi Osaka Bounced Out of Berlin Open in 1st Round
Naomi Osaka kicked off her grass court season on Tuesday at the Berlin Open. It had been three weeks since her first-round exit at Roland Garros, and the results were the same today.
Osaka faced a challenging draw, starting with Liudmila Samsonova in the first round of the WTA 500 event. Samsonova defeated Osaka in three sets: 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Osaka is known for her serve, but it was Samsonova who made the most out of her service games today. Samsonova tallied 14 aces and three double faults to Osaka's five aces and five double faults.
Osaka landed 52% of her first serves, winning points on 81% and 51% of her first and second serves, respectively. Samsonova landed 61% of first serves, winning points on 77% and 44% of her first and second serves, respectively.
Osaka was only 3/10 on break points compared to Samsonova's 3/7. The rest of the match was quite close as both players won 107 points total and 16 games each.
After today's loss, Osaka has now lost three consecutive matches. However, her last five losses have all been three-set matches. Osaka is now 17-8 on the season.
Meanwhile, Samsonova improves to 18-14 and will face the three-seed Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16 tomorrow.
