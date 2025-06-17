Taylor Fritz and Matteo Berrettini Headline New HUGO BOSS Campaign
HUGO BOSS is making a statement in sportswear as the ATP tour heads into grass season. The German clothing line released a sportswear collection titled The BOSS ZONE in honor of the uncompromising edge of sportswear.
The collection is extensive, encompassing nearly 500 individual pieces of polos, sweatshirts, shorts, and other miscellaneous apparel. The sportswear is designed with specialized materials and HEIQ Smart Temp technology infused with UV protection, odor resistance, and moisture control to adapt to elite athletes' needs.
Taylor Fritz and Matteo Berrettini, two of BOSS' tennis brand ambassadors, headline the campaign alongside Belgian golfer Thomas Detry and two models.
Berrettini, who signed with BOSS in January 2022, is no stranger to BOSS' dabbling in sportswear, co-designing an on-court capsule for BOSS in 2024.
Fritz is newer to the BOSS team, debuting in BOSS apparel at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters shortly after joining the brand as a global ambassador.
The 144-piece tennis collection within The BOSS ZONE features simple tennis silhouettes in a neutral color palette of beige, black, white, and gray. BOSS' overall elevated menswear technique is present throughout the apparel, focusing on subtle detailing and understated patterns.
Fritz and Berrettini wear two different looks for the campaign, underlining the variety of tennis kits available in the collection.
Berrettini wears an all-white kit featuring the Active Slim-Fit Polo Shirt with Odor Control ($179) and Active Tennis Shorts in Quick-Dry Super-Stretch Fabric ($179). His second look features a dark beige version of the Paddy Active Polo Shirt with a black collar.
Fritz wears the Active Slim-Fit T-Shirt with Moisture Management ($129) and the Active Tennis Shorts in Quick-Dry Super-Stretch Fabric ($179). The American wore his second kit, the Active Zip-Neck T-shirt in Stretch-Mesh Jersey ($159) and the Active Tennis Shorts with Four-Way Stretch ($179), en route to the BOSS OPEN title in Stuttgart.
This is BOSS' fourth year sponsoring the ATP 250 event, extending its sponsorship of the event until 2030. The brand dressed and invited several VIP guests like fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, footballer Loris Karius, and track athlete Alica Schmidt to enjoy the tournament semifinals and finals.
"We have made considerable investments in the tournament and, together with BOSS, have also incorporated many new ideas," said BOSS OPEN tournament director Edwin Weindorfer in a press release. "In addition to world-class tennis, we are focusing primarily on fashion and lifestyle."
The BOSS ZONE is now available for purchase at hugoboss.com. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
