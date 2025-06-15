Andrey Rublev Debuts New Signature K-SWISS Tennis Shoes
K-SWISS is stepping up its game with the release of its most innovative performance shoe to date: the K-Frame Speed Rublo.
The American tennis brand worked in collaboration with ATP World No. 15 Andrey Rublev to design the shoe, a signature model reflecting the athletic demands and high-speed performance of modern professional tennis.
The K-Frame Speed Rublo is designed with an advanced structure, the TPU K-Frame structure, just underneath the forefoot to provide additional support needed for explosive movement and quick directional shifts during the game.
The shoe also consists of a responsive Hyper Foam midsole, which delivers high-energy returns as well as supportive cushioning and bounce.
Its 3D-printed lightweight Duraprint upper increases the shoe's endurance and breathability, and it is tailored for players who play with aggressive strokes and high intensity.
The color palette is a blend of bright neon greens and pastel blue, embracing the lighter summer hues as the tour heads into grass season. One shoe in neon green features black detailing, while another all-pastel blue shoe offers subtler white detailing.
Rublev, a co-designer of his eponymous shoe, signed a multi-year deal with K-SWISS last August and promised the release of a K-SWISS x Rublo capsule collection and limited-edition performance sneaker.
Since the signing, the Russian tennis star has worn several stylish kits while playing on tour. His latest, a green and black kit for Roland Garros, is reflected in the colors of the K-Frame Speed Rublo. Online shoppers can check out Rublev's entire collection at KSWISS.com.
