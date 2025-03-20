On's Clubhouse Nights Brought the Party to Miami Open
South Florida is known for its parties — especially during the Spring. While the iconic area needs no help planning celebrations, it was On who brought the party to the Miami Open.
Earlier this week, the Swiss sportswear brand hosted its On's Miami Clubhouse Nights. The star-studded event featured men's tennis stars Ben Shelton and Joao Fonseca.
The two On-sponsored players shared the court in a fun doubles exhibition that entertained fans. From there, the party kept rolling with an electric celebration of tennis culture, set against the excitement of the Miami Open.
It would not have been an On Clubhouse Night without live entertainment, excellent fashion, and enough noise to knock other, stuffier brands back on their heels.
As if that was not enough, one of the highlights of the event was the new Roger Clubhouse, which dropped earlier this month. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the lifestyle sneaker for $130 in adult sizes on the On website.
Roger Federer's tennis-inspired lifestyle shoe received a reimagined look and upgrade for those who want to bring classic tennis sneakers into their life and style.
The new and improved THE ROGER Clubhouse has adopted a leaner design, featuring a smooth synthetic leather and round laces for a more refined look fit for an icon. The lifestyle is part of the Roger Collection.
