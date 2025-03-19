Emma Raducanu Dumps Coach After Failed 2-Week Trial
On Wednesday afternoon, Emma Raducanu defeated Sayaka Ishii in the first round of the Miami Open. Raducanu performed better and looked happier than she did during her first-round exit at Indian Wells last week.
However, it was not just the lack of windy conditions that could have impacted Raducanu's game. After Indian Wells, Raducanu parted ways with coach Vladimir Platenik following an unsuccessful two-week trial.
According to Fox Sports, a spokesperson for Raducanu said, "Emma and Vlado have parted ways Emma has utmost respect for Vlado and the work they started but it wasn't quite heading in the right direction."
Raducanu's camp added, "Emma is now focused on doing as well as she can here in Miami after her a solid start today and will continue looking for the right coach."
The media on hand in Miami this morning realized that Raducanu's coach corner looked different.
According to James Gray of The i Paper, long-time confidante and coach Jane O'Donoghue, LTA women's tennis national coach Colin Beecher, and full-time fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura was in Raducanu's corner.
Raducanu is now in search of the eighth coach of her professional career. She spent all last year with Nick Cavaday, who stepped down due to health reasons following the 2025 Australian Open in January.
Platenik's tenure as Raducanu's coach was always framed as a trial period, but most expected the arrangement to last more than two weeks, especially during the middle of the Sunshine Double.
Raducanu's camp had approached Platenik to join her coaching staff multiple timesin the past, which he repeatedly rebuffed—including after her 2021 US Open title run.
Raducanu will face much stiffer competition in the second round, where she will play the eight-seed Emma Navarro on Friday, March 21.
Raducanu is currently the WTA World No. 60 with a record of 4-6. Navarro is the World No. 10 with a record of 11-6.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
