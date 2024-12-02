Naomi Osaka Commits to 2 More Tournaments in 2025
Tennis fans were delighted to see Naomi Osaka return to action last season. While injuries ultimately cut short her comeback year, the four-time Grand Slam champion is already preparing for the 2025 WTA season.
Osaka has used her social media accounts to share pictures, videos, and anecdotes from her intense training schedule. Even better, the 27-year-old answered fans' questions on her Instagram story last night.
Fans from all over the world were asking Osaka which tournaments she planned to play in next year. Osaka specifically named two tournaments she is cautiously optimistic about competing in next year.
First, a fan asked Osaka if she planned to play in the Brisbane Open. Osaka replied, "I'm actually going to Auckland this/next year. I think I haven't been there since 2017, so I'm excited to go back."
The WTA Auckland Open (currently sponsored by ASB Bank and called the ASB Classic) is held in Auckland, New Zealand. The WTA 250 tournament runs from December 29, 2024 - January 5, 2025.
Secondly, a fan asked Osaka if she planned to participate in the Dubai Open. She took a more cautiously optimistic approach to answering this question, "Yes, I hope to play in Dubai next year." While that is not a firm commitment, tennis fans in the Middle East have reason for optimism.
The Dubai Tennis Championships or Dubai Open (also known as the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for sponsorship reasons) is held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The WTA 500 runs from February 16-22, 2025.
Osaka missed the Asia swing of the 2024 season due to a bulged disc and ruptured abdominal muscles, which ultimately ended her season. Additionally, she shook up her coaching staff in late September following the US Open.
Osaka finished the year as the World No. 60 with a record of 22-18. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.