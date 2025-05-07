Naomi Osaka Posts 3-Word Message After Italian Open Win
On Wednesday, Naomi Osaka kicked off her campaign at the Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia) with an impressive straight-sets win over Sara Errani: 6-2, 6-3.
After handling her business in one hour and 19 minutes, Osaka grabbed her bag and was off the court before Errani.
Shortly after her first-round victory, Osaka struck a confident tone on the Meta-owned social media platform Threads.
Osaka posted a three-word message on her official Threads account, "Enjoy the ride." It sounds like Osaka is gearing up for a long run in Rome.
Although Osaka has never been a fan of clay courts, she is currently riding a six-match win streak on the surface.
After losing in the first round of the Madrid Open, Osaka dropped down to play the WTA 125 Saint-Malo — which she won.
The four-time Grand Slam champion was asked if she struggled with her ego when playing at a challenger tournament last week; she brushed it off and offered her reasoning.
"For me, I just wanted to focus on the tennis. I wanted to rack up experience on clay. I didn't really have too much of an ego playing that tournament," said Osaka.
Osaka looked strong during today's match. She tallied 40 winners, won points on 91% of her first serves, and was 5/8 on break point opportunities.
However, Osaka must continue to play at a high level if she is to advance through the WTA 1000 in Rome.
Her next opponent is the ninth-seeded Paula Badosa tomorrow, Thursday, May 8. The two players have never faced off on the WTA Tour.
Osaka is currently the World No. 48 with a record of 15-5 this season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Coco Gauff defends her faith against online "censorship."
Iga Swiatek addressed criticism of coach Wim Fissette and psychologist Daria Abramowicz.
Iga Swiatek refuted reports that she is considering skipping Wimbledon.
Iga Swiatek gets a lucky bounce in the 2025 Italian Open draw .
Emma Raducanu explained her new "aggressive" approach entering the Italian Open.