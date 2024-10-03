Naomi Osaka Rips Tennis Fans Calling Her a "Fluke"
Currently, Naomi Osaka is not at the top of her game. After missing significant time due to injuries and pregnancy, the 26-year-old returned to the court this year.
Osaka's WTA ranking of No. 76 and 19-16 record this year does not accurately represent her skill level. But to dismiss her previous accomplishments is ridiculous, and Osaka is not afraid of calling out her detractors.
Osaka posted an epic rant on social media. She said, "I just saw someone call me a fluke. How is it possible to be a fluke with 4 grand slams, lighting the Olympic torch, beating multiple top 20 opponents and being close to top 50 the year after giving birth?"
Osaka was not finished. She ended her rant with an epic closing argument. "Foh, you couldn't even touch one of my accomplishments with your fingernail."
Sheesh. Osaka made a follow-up post explaining her social media activity. "Honestly this is probably the most active I will ever get on social media and you can owe it to being bored in Beijing airport LOL."
Osaka lost to Coco Gauff in the Round of 16 at the China Open on Tuesday. She had to retire from the match due to a back injury she sustained earlier in the day, and was helped off the court by Gauff.
