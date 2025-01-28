Naomi Osaka Soars in WTA Rankings After Australian Open
It has been a long and challenging road for Naomi Osaka to regain her title-winning form. The four-time Grand Slam champion battled injuries before missing most of the 2023 WTA season after giving birth to her first child.
Osaka's 2024 campaign was up and down, plagued by injuries and inconsistent play. So far, health remains an issue for Osaka in 2025. She retired in the final match of the Auckland 250 and the third round of the Australian Open.
However, no tennis fan can deny that Osaka looks much stronger on the court this year. She is 6-2 and quietly racking up rankings points. On Monday, the WTA Rankings were updated after the Australian Open, and Osaka made huge strides.
Osaka jumped nine spots to World No. 42. The only other player in the top 50 who made a larger jump was No. 41 Olga Danilovic, who went up 14 spots.
Earning a spot inside the top 50 may not feel like much for a player of Osaka's caliber, but it is a tangible sign of progress. Even better, it will help her seeding in upcoming tournaments.
Osaka is expected to play in the WTA 1000 Doha (called the Qatar Total Energies Open for sponsorship reasons) from February 9-15.
Additionally, she told a fan on social media that she hoped to play in the WTA 500 Dubai (also known as the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for sponsorship reasons), which runs from February 16-22.
