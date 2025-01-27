Emma Raducanu Upset in First Round of Singapore Open
Emma Raducanu wanted to play more this season, and so far, she has achieved that goal with mixed results. Raducanu pulled out of the Auckland Open, won two matches at the Australian Open before getting dominated Iga Swiatek.
Earlier today, Raducanu kicked off her thirf tournament. However, it did no last long as she got bounced out of the Singapore Open in the first round.
Raducanu, the seventh seed, faced World No. 101 Cristina Bucsa in the first round of the WTA 250 tournament on Monday. Bucsa defeated Raducanu in a hard-fought three-set match: 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.
The three-hour match felt like a nightmare for Raducanu. She double-faulted seven times and won just 25% of the points on her second serve. In the third set, Raducanu was broken four times as she hit five of her seven double faults and won only 8% of her second serve points (1/13).
Raducanu won the first set after being a break down at 4-5, before Bucsa rattled off two straight lengthy sets. Raducanu was not without plenty of opportunities in the decider, but could never capitalize on her momentum.
Bucsa was 9/17 on break points, while Raducanu was 8/15 on break points. I don't play [three-hour matches] enough. But it was really good. Emma played so well from the first ball until the end. I'm so glad I kept going and kept believing in myself," Bucsa told Sky Sports after her thrilling victory.
Raducanu missed out an opportunity to face World No. 132 Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the second round. Now, it is back to the drawing board for the 22-year-old. Even more challenging, she must do it without her longtime coach, Nick Cavaday.
Bucsa will next face the winner of Sijia Wei and Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the Round of16.